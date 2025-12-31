Interior Ministry extends M-tag deadline in Islamabad

Interior Ministry grants 15-day extension for M-tag enforcement in Islamabad, allowing vehicles without M-tag until January 15 as registration crosses 100,000, mark nationwide compliance drive.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The issue of banning vehicles without an M-tag from entering the federal capital has been temporarily deferred, as the Interior Ministry granted a 15-day grace period.

The Interior Ministry has directed the administration to extend the deadline until January 15.

Earlier, the administration had set tonight at 12 midnight as the deadline for installing m-tags on vehicles. So far, m-tags have been installed on more than 100,000 vehicles.