27 injured in Karachi firing incidents on New Year's Eve

Police claim to have tracked down 56 suspects in connection with aerial firing

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Twenty-seven people were injured in firing incidents on New Year’s Eve in different areas of the port city, Dunya News reported here on Thursday night.

New Year revellers resorted to aerial firing to celebrate the beginning of 2026. The firing was reported in several areas of Karachi on New Year's Eve, leaving at least 27 people wounded and prompting police action against those involved in celebratory firing, with the arrest of 56 suspects.

Rescue officials reported that five people sustained injuries in Korangi, Goli Mar, Five Star and the New Sabzi Mandi area after shots were fired during celebrations to welcome 2026 at midnight.

In a separate incident in Chhaneesar Goth, a man was injured after being struck by a bullet fired from an unknown direction, police said.

Police claimed to have arrested 56 people from various parts of the port city on charges related to aerial firing, reiterating warnings that celebratory gunfire endangers lives and will be dealt with strictly.

Pakistanis like other parts of world bade adieu to 2025 and welcomed 2026, with best wishes and prayers.

A magnificent display of fireworks was held in various cities including Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. The sky was illuminated with colorful lights. A magnificent display of fireworks was seen at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Citizens celebrated and welcomed the New Year. Citizens remained hopeful for prosperity, progress, and peace in the New Year.

A magnificent fireworks display was also held at the Governor House Karachi, Bagh Ibn Qasim, and Port Grand. A large number of citizens gathered, prayers were offered for the security, development, peace, and stability of the holy land, and a determination was made to make the beloved homeland greater than ever.

Grand celebrations were held on New Year's Eve in other cities including Peshawar and Quetta. A musical programme was held on New Year's Eve in Bagh Ibn Qasim, Karachi.