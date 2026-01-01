President urges unity, economic discipline, national reconciliation on New Year

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called for national unity, democratic responsibility and economic discipline as Pakistan entered 2026, urging citizens and political forces to recommit themselves to safeguarding the country’s shared future amid mounting global and domestic challenges.

In his New Year message, the president extended greetings to the people of Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis and the international community, noting that the country was approaching its 79th Independence Day at a time that required “national soul-searching and collective resolve.”

Describing a world marked by wars, proxy conflicts, extremism, economic turbulence, climate emergencies and deep social polarisation, President Zardari said Pakistan was not immune to these pressures but was also “not helpless.” He said unity, resilience, creativity and faith were essential to overcoming these challenges.

On the economy, the president said global inflation, debt pressures, supply chain disruptions and technological competition underscored the need for economic sovereignty based on discipline rather than denial. He stressed productivity over populism, exports over excuses and inclusive growth over crony capitalism, calling for sustained investment in education, healthcare, youth, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

President Zardari warned that climate change had become a national security issue, citing floods, droughts, water scarcity and extreme heat as the new normal. He said climate adaptation must advance alongside mitigation to protect lives and livelihoods.

Addressing internal political conditions, the president said democracy thrived on disagreement conducted with civility and responsibility. He urged political forces to engage constructively in Parliament and cautioned against allowing any political cause to be exploited by hostile elements seeking to undermine Pakistan’s stability or sponsor terrorism. “This is not the time to turn on the heat. It is the time to turn on the light,” he said.

As the symbol of the unity of the federation, President Zardari said he was ready to lead a process of national reconciliation and healing to bridge divides and restore trust among democratic forces, stressing that Pakistan needed cooperation rather than confrontation.

Referring to security challenges faced earlier in the year, the president said national unity and the professionalism of the armed forces ensured the defence of Pakistan’s sovereignty. While reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, he said the country’s defence was non-negotiable and any existential threat would be met with full national resolve.

He also raised concern over what he termed the “weaponisation of water” by India, calling it a violation of international agreements and international law, and said Pakistan reserved the right to address the issue through all available means.

On foreign policy, the president said Pakistan would continue to act as a responsible member of the international community and a stabilising force through bilateral and multilateral engagement. He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to resolve all outstanding disputes with India peacefully, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in line with international commitments, and urged the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to honour the Doha Accord and ensure Afghan soil was not used against neighbouring states.

Expressing hope for an end to global conflicts, including the Ukraine–Russia war, President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people and their right to an independent and sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The president called for restraint over rage, unity over division and renewal over despair, ending with the message: “Pakistan Zindabad.”

