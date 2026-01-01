Two killed in Mirpur Mathelo road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue teams informed that the injured youngster succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

MIRPUR MATHELO (Dunya News) – At least two youngsters were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley in Mirpur Mathelo, a city in Ghotki District of Sindh province, on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Dad Leghari Road in Mirpur Mathelo where a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killed a 15-year-old boy on the spot and critically injuring another youngster.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue teams informed that the injured youngster succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, police have seized the tractor trolley while its driver manged to escape from the scene after the accident.

