Pakistan Army expresses unwavering resolve to defend motherland

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Army have conveyed a courageous message to the nation on the advent of the New Year and expressed unwavering resolve to defend motherland.

In their message, the brave soldiers reaffirmed their unwavering resolve, spirit of sacrifice, and selfless love for the motherland. They said that harsh cold, snowy weather, and difficult terrain cannot weaken their determination.

The soldiers stated that despite being away from their homes and families, they consider the defence of the country as their foremost duty and remain steadfast in snow-covered bunkers to safeguard the homeland.

They emphasized that the presence of the Pakistan Army on the borders is the guarantee of the nation’s peace and security, and made it clear that no enemy will be allowed to cast an evil eye across the border.

The troops also sent a strong message to the enemy, stating that the success of Marka-e-Haq stands as proof that they possess the capability to defeat the enemy with unity and resolve.

They further said that soldiers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan are performing their professional duties day and night with exemplary courage and dedication for the defence of the country.

