2025 marked unprecedented change in Pakistan-US relations: Rizwan Saeed

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, on Wednesday said that the past year [2025] marked an unprecedented transformation in relations between Pakistan and the US.

In his New Year message, Ambassador Rizwan stated that within nearly eight decades of bilateral relations, a significant positive change took place last year. He added that in 2025, multiple engagements were established between the senior leadership of Pakistan and the United States.

Rizwan Sheikh further said that Pakistan-US bilateral partnership will stand the test of time and added that focused and consistent efforts are needed to build sustainable relations.

