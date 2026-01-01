Karachi weather likely to remain dry with mild days, cool nights

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi weather is expected to remain dry over the next 24 hours, with cooler conditions likely during the night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office reported that the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 14.5 degrees Celsius.

Officials said the maximum temperature is likely to range between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius during the day.

The PMD also noted that the humidity level in the morning was recorded at 79%, contributing to a relatively cool feel despite dry conditions.

Meanwhile, a system of western winds has entered the country, raising the possibility of rain and snowfall in northern and western regions.

