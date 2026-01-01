Yasmin Rashid to challenge election tribunal ruling on NA-130 in court

Rana Mudassar Umar said that a formal application has been submitted to obtain a certified copy of the tribunal’s decision.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has decided to approach the court against the election tribunal’s decision regarding NA-130.

According to sources, Yasmin Rashid held detailed consultations with her legal team in jail, after which a future legal strategy was finalized and it was agreed to challenge the tribunal’s ruling.

Dr Yasmin Rashid has instructed her lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umar, to immediately challenge the Lahore election tribunal’s decision in court. Lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar confirmed that Yasmin Rashid directed him to take the NA-130 verdict to court without delay to safeguard her legal rights.

Rana Mudassar Umar said that a formal application has been submitted to obtain a certified copy of the tribunal’s decision. As soon as the certified copy is received, a petition will be filed in the relevant court so the case can proceed in accordance with legal requirements.

Yasmin Rashid’s lawyer stated that the election tribunal failed to properly assess the facts of the case and dismissed Dr Yasmin Rashid’s election petition on technical grounds.

It is worth noting that the Lahore election tribunal had earlier declared Dr Yasmin Rashid’s election petition against Nawaz Sharif as non-maintainable.

