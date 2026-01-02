Transfers, postings: Sindh police undergo major reshuffle

The Sindh government on Thursday notified a major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred and posted several high ranking officers.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government on Thursday notified a major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred and posted several high ranking officers, Dunya News reported.

According to the notification, Azad Khan has been appointed as Additional IG Karachi. Azad Khan was previously serving as Additional IG CTD. Zulfiqar Larak has been appointed as Additional IG CTD.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Dara has been appointed as Additional IG Operations Sindh. Faisal Abdullah Chachar has been posted as DIG Mirpurkhas, and Nasser Aftab has been given additional charge as DIG Sukkur.

