In-focus

Transfers, postings: Sindh police undergo major reshuffle

Transfers, postings: Sindh police undergo major reshuffle

Pakistan

The Sindh government on Thursday notified a major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred and posted several high ranking officers.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government on Thursday notified a major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred and posted several high ranking officers, Dunya News reported.

According to the notification, Azad Khan has been appointed as Additional IG Karachi. Azad Khan was previously serving as Additional IG CTD. Zulfiqar Larak has been appointed as Additional IG CTD.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Dara has been appointed as Additional IG Operations Sindh. Faisal Abdullah Chachar has been posted as DIG Mirpurkhas, and Nasser Aftab has been given additional charge as DIG Sukkur.
 

Related Topics
Sindh
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News