Three killed in Nawabshah road accident

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) – At least three people, including a woman, were killed and two other were wounded in a tragic road accident in Nawabshah on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Bachri Chowrangi area of Nawabshah where two cars collided head-on, killing three people on the spot and critically injuring two children.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Peoples Medical Hospital. According to police, the deceased were residents of Bandhi area and were coming to Nawabshah.

