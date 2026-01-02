ECP warns 446 lawmakers over asset statement delays

The ECP announced that members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the provincial assemblies who fail to comply will face suspension of their membership on January 16, 2026.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a final notice to 446 members of Parliament and Provincial Assemblies after they failed to submit their annual financial statements by the year end deadline.

According to the Commission, notices have been served to 26 Senators, 125 members of the National Assembly, 159 members of the Punjab Assembly, 62 members of the Sindh Assembly, 48 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and 26 members of the Balochistan Assembly.

According to the Commission, 26 senators have yet to submit their statements, including Talha Mahmood, Faisal Saleem, Quddus Bizenjo, and Aimal Wali.

In the National Assembly, 125 members remain non-compliant, among them Amir Muqam, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Aqeel Malik, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Syed Mustufa Kamal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, and Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

The ECP announced that members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan who fail to comply will face suspension of their membership on January 16, 2026, under Section 137(3) of the Elections Act, 2017.

