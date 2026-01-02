'Indian attempt to divert water will be considered act of war'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah on Thursday said that if India diverts the flow of water, it would be considered an act of war.

Speaking in the Dunya News programme "Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath", Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah said that the situation is being monitored through satellites and added that India is continuously violating the Indus Waters Treaty.

He further stated that India has not shared details of its Chenab River project, whereas under the agreement India is required to provide complete information of the project.

