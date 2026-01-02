Khunjerab Top reopened as Pakistan–China gateway cleared amid extreme cold

Maintaining access on this challenging terrain is not only a major relief for the public but also a clear example of the continued promotion of Pakistan–China trade.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khunjerab Top, the critically important land route between Pakistan and China located at an altitude of 15,397 feet, has been cleared and reopened.

Despite temperatures dropping to minus 20 degrees Celsius, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) teams are keeping the Karakoram Highway open with the help of snow-clearing machinery. Heavy equipment is being used to remove snow from the roads in a timely manner to ensure smooth movement for all types of traffic.

Keeping these routes open in such severe weather reflects the FWO’s professional expertise, tireless efforts, and strong national resolve. Maintaining access on this challenging terrain is not only a major relief for the public but also a clear example of the continued promotion of Pakistan–China trade.

