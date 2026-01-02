Fog again leads to closure of various motorway sections

Motorists have been advised to use fog lights, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dense fog blanketed the plain areas of Punjab and Sindh on night between Thursday and Friday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic due to low visibility, Dunya News reported.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin has be closed for traffic while entry of heavy vehicles has been prohibited on Motorway M3.

Furthermore, Motorway M4 from Faisalabad to Multan, Motorway M5 from Multan to Sukkur and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed said the closures were necessary to protect lives and property amid hazardous weather conditions. Fog has also been reported in several cities along the National Highway, where visibility remains extremely poor.

Citizens planning to travel have been instructed to prefer daytime journeys. The Motorway Police has defined safe travel timings between 10:00am and 6:00pm, when visibility is relatively better.

The police further advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and contact the Motorway helpline 130 for guidance or assistance during fog-related disruptions.

Motorway Police said that monitoring teams are deployed on major routes to ensure safety and manage traffic flow as weather conditions evolve.

