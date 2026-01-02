All electric bus routes fully operational in Islamabad

The electric bus service has received an encouraging public response, with ridership continuing to rise.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - All 21 routes of Islamabad electric bus service have become fully operational on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The electric bus service has received an encouraging public response, with ridership continuing to rise. Officials revealed that more than 102,000 passengers used the service in a single day, highlighting growing public reliance on the eco-friendly transport system.

The update was shared during a meeting chaired by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, which reviewed the progress of ongoing and planned development projects across the federal capital. The meeting was attended by senior CDA officials, including Member Administration Talat Mahmood, Member Engineering Nifasat Raza, Member Planning Dr Khalid Hafeez, along with directors and project heads of various schemes.

Participants were informed that construction of the electric bus depot, spread across two sites, is nearing completion, with 97 per cent of the work finalized. Authorities confirmed that construction at Site A has been fully completed.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the project linking Margalla Avenue with the M-1 Motorway, aimed at improving traffic flow and regional connectivity. In addition, officials discussed developments related to the proposed Convention, Expo and Exhibition Centre and a planned luxury hotel project in Islamabad.

