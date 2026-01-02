Daughter of Air Marshal (R) Noor Khan dies in US traffic accident

Dr. Faiqa Qureshi was a distinguished professor of Pediatric Emergency Medicine and was widely admired for her professional excellence.

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) – Dr. Faiqa Qureshi, the daughter of former Pakistan Air Force chief Air Marshal (Retd) Noor Khan and a highly respected medical professional, has passed away in a traffic accident in the United States.

According to available information, Dr. Qureshi was involved in a sudden road accident. However, further details regarding the circumstances of the incident have not yet been released by US authorities.

Dr. Faiqa Qureshi was a distinguished professor of Pediatric Emergency Medicine and was widely admired for her professional excellence, compassion, and commitment to medical education. Throughout her career, she played a significant role in training young doctors and providing critical care to children, earning deep respect within the medical community.

The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in the US also expressed profound grief over her death, describing Dr. Qureshi as a sincere, skilled, and caring pediatric physician who made a lasting impact on patients and colleagues alike.

Dr. Qureshi was the daughter of Air Marshal (Retd) Noor Khan, one of Pakistan’s most prominent national figures. Air Marshal Noor Khan served as Chief of the Pakistan Air Force and later held key leadership roles in civil aviation, sports administration, and other important national institutions, leaving behind a lasting legacy of public service.

