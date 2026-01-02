Pakistan backs China on key national interests, including Taiwan

Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the One-China principle, stating Taiwan is an 'inalienable part of China.' The country continues to support China on core issues, including Taiwan.

“We will continue to adhere to the One-China principle and regard Taiwan as an inalienable part of China,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrab stated this in response to recent media queries regarding the developments in the Taiwan Strait.

“Pakistan and China are iron-clad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners. We reiterate our consistent support to China on all matters of its core interests, including Taiwan,” he stated.

China considers democratically governed Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Late on Wednesday, Beijing announced the conclusion of the drills, stating that its military would remain on high alert and continue to enhance combat readiness.

The exercises, dubbed Justice Mission 2025, involved the firing of dozens of rockets and the deployment of a significant number of warships and aircraft in areas surrounding Taiwan.



