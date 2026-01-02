Restoration work begins on 150-year-old historic building of LHC

Due to the lack of proper maintenance and timely repairs over the years, the 150-year-old building had lost much of its original beauty.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Restoration and renovation work has begun on the 150-year-old historic building of the Lahore High Court on the orders of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum.

The historic structure of the LHC had long suffered from neglect and deterioration. Secretary Lahore High Court Bar, Farrukh Ilyas Cheema, praised Chief Justice Aalia Neelum for initiating the restoration of the landmark building.

Due to the lack of proper maintenance and timely repairs over the years, the 150-year-old building had lost much of its original beauty. Taking serious notice of the deteriorating condition of the historic structure, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum ordered immediate restoration work, following which rehabilitation efforts were launched.

Work has been initiated at a fast pace to restore various damaged sections of the building. Complaints regarding water leakage from the roofs of some courtrooms are also being addressed. In addition, the roads within the High Court premises, which had been in poor condition for a long time, are being reconstructed.

It is worth noting that the services of qualified architects have been engaged to ensure the building is restored to its original form.

Commending the initiative to restore the LHC to its original state and enhance its beauty, Secretary Lahore High Court Bar Farrukh Ilyas Cheema said this had been a long-standing demand of the lawyers, which the Chief Justice has fulfilled.

Legal expert Naseer Kamboh stated that the LHC building had remained in a dilapidated condition for years without attracting attention. He said Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s decision to take strict notice and order its restoration is highly commendable.