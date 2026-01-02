Azad Khan appointed new Karachi police chief

Sindh government appoints Azad Khan as Karachi Police Chief. Other reshuffles include Sharjeel Kharral as AIG Operations, Iqbal Dara as AIG Police Training, and new DIGs for various districts.

(Web Desk) – Sindh government has appointed Azad Khan, the additional inspector general (AIG) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), as the new Karachi police chief.

The notification regarding his appointment was issued by the chief secretary of Sindh on Friday.

The notification states that Azad Khan, a Grade 21 officer, has been assigned the responsibility of heading Karachi police, while Zulfiqar Larik has been posted as the Additional Inspector General of the Special Branch.

Further reshuffling in the police ranks includes the appointment of Sharjeel Kharral as the Additional IG Operations Sindh, while Iqbal Dara has been given the additional charge of Additional IG Police Training Sindh.

The reshuffle also saw the appointment of Parvez Chandio as DIG Establishment, Faisal Abdullah Chachar as DIG Mirpurkhas, and Nasir Aftab being entrusted with the additional charge of DIG Sukkur.

