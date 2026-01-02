Another UK airline secures approval for direct flights to Pakistan

Pakistan approves UK-based Norse Atlantic Airways to operate direct flights from London, Manchester and Birmingham to Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has approved the designation of UK-based Norse Atlantic Airways to operate direct flights to Islamabad, marking another step forward in expanding international air connectivity.

The approval makes Norse Atlantic the second British airline authorised to operate direct flights to Pakistan, alongside British Airways.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the airline will launch direct services from London, Manchester and Birmingham to Pakistan’s capital.

Pakistan has approved the designation of UK airline - Norse Atlantic. The airline will operate direct flights from London, Manchester and Birmingham to the Capital City - Islamabad.

The increase in operations of International airlines to Pakistan will promote a competitive… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 1, 2026

In a statement, Khawaja Asif said the growing presence of international airlines in Pakistan would help create a more competitive aviation environment. He noted that increased competition is expected to lead to world-class service standards and better balance in airfares for passengers.

The new routes are expected to cater to strong travel demand between the United Kingdom and Pakistan, particularly from cities with large Pakistani communities. Direct connectivity from multiple UK hubs is also set to improve travel convenience for business travellers, families, and tourists.

The approval reflects continued efforts by Pakistan to strengthen its aviation sector and attract more foreign carriers, as international airlines gradually expand their operations in the South Asian country.