Parliamentary committee shortlists two names for PEMRA chairman

The meeting was convened by a committee comprising Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Senator Sarmad Ali, and Senator Syed Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A parliamentary committee comprising members of the Senate and National Assembly has shortlisted two candidates for the appointment of the chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

According to media reports, the committee meeting for the appointment of PEMRA chairman was held after some delay and MNA Shehbaz Babar participated via video link.

The committee consists of two members from the National Assembly and two Senators. Both opposition members were absent from the meeting.

Senator Ali Zafar did not attend due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s boycott of committee meetings, while Shehbaz Babar was elected as the committee’s chairman.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in December but was postponed.

The committee scrutinised the names of Ambreen Jan, Brigadier (retd) Anwar Mateen Haider, Dr Hameed Irfan, and Ashraf Khan.

Speaking to the media, parliamentary committee member Senator Sarmad Ali said that a final decision on the PEMRA chairman would be made within a day or two.

He said two names had been proposed and shortlisted — Brigadier (retd) Anwar and Ambreen Jan.

Senator Sarmad Ali added that if Ambreen Jan is appointed as PEMRA chairman, she would become the first woman to hold the post in the country’s history.

If Brigadier (retd) Anwar is appointed, he would be the first former brigadier to serve as PEMRA chairman.

Meanwhile, sources said the committee has forwarded Ambreen Jan’s name to the prime minister for the post of PEMRA chairman.

On the prime minister’s advice, the president will approve the appointment of the PEMRA chairman.