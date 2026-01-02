First supermoon of 2026 to appear tomorrow

Pakistan will witness the first super moon of 2026, known as the Wolf Moon, appearing brighter and larger, alongside a peak in the Quadrantid meteor shower.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The first supermoon of the New Year 2026 will be visible tomorrow (Saturday).

According to a spokesperson for SUPARCO, the supermoon is traditionally known as the “Wolf Moon.” The last supermoon of the previous series appeared on the horizon in October 2025. This time, the Quadrantid meteor shower will also be at its peak.

The spokesperson said that in Pakistan, the supermoon will rise at 5:51 pm, with lunar illumination reaching up to 99.8 percent. It will be visible on January 3 and 4.

SUPARCO further stated that the distance between the Earth and the Moon will be approximately 362,000 kilometres. The Moon will appear 6-7 percent larger and about 10 percent brighter than a regular full moon.

It is worth noting that the next supermoon will be visible toward the end of the year, in November 2026.