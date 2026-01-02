Snowfall in Murree intensifies cold across northern Pakistan

Snowfall in Murree and other northern regions intensified cold, disrupted road links, and attracted tourists, while rain and icy winds affected Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Snowfall in the upper regions of the country has intensified the cold, while fresh snow in the “Queen of the Hills” delighted tourists.

The mountains of the Galiyat have been covered in a white blanket. Snow accumulation in the Lowari Tunnel has reached between one and a half to two feet, while Chitral recorded 28 inches of snowfall. Several areas of Astore received up to two feet of snow, and the mountains of Chilas and Upper Dir also turned white.

In Battagram, snowfall led to the closure of link roads. In Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, snowfall continued for the third consecutive day, increasing the rush of tourists at the Arang Kel chairlift. Heavy snowfall has resulted in the closure of access roads to several tourist destinations. Light rain was reported in Muzaffarabad and surrounding areas.

Balochistan also experienced a severe cold wave, with the minimum temperature in Ziarat dropping to minus four degrees Celsius. Intermittent rain occurred in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In Lahore, clouds dominated the sky, while icy winds further intensified the cold.