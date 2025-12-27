Pakistan voices support for Saudi Arabia-led peace efforts in Yemen

Pakistan fully supports Saudi Arabia's diplomatic efforts for peace in Yemen, commending UAE's role. It urges unity, territorial integrity, and a negotiated solution for lasting peace.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has expressed its full support for the diplomatic efforts being undertaken by Saudi Arabia for ensuring peace and stability in Yemen.

“We also commend the efforts of the UAE in this regard,” the foreign office spokesperson said in a statement. He added Pakistan is closely following the recent developments in Yemen.

“We underscore the need for upholding the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, and express the hope that the Yemeni stakeholders will avoid any unilateral steps that may result in further escalation of the situation.”

“We also call on all Yemeni parties to engage constructively and in good faith towards an inclusive, negotiated political solution based on the agreed parameters.”

Pakistan expresses its hope that the ongoing diplomatic efforts will result in concrete steps towards achieving lasting peace in the country, and in bringing an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people, the foreign office said.

