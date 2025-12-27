Motorways shut at several locations as fog engulfs parts of Punjab

Motorway M2, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Jaranwala, Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dense fog engulfed several cities of Punjab and reduced visibility, leading the motorway police to shut motorways at several locations to ensure safety and wellbeing of the motorists, Dunya News reported here on Friday.

The intensity of fog is increasing in the morning and night hours, which is affecting normal life as well as traffic flow. Due to the fog, traveling on many important highways and motorways has become dangerous.

According to the Motorway Police, as part of safety measures, Motorway M2 has been closed to all types of traffic from Lahore to Hiran Minar, similarly Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Jaranwala, while Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot has been closed.

Motorway Police said due to fog, visibility has reduced to a great extent, increasing the risk of accidents.

A spokesperson for the Motorway Police has appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, especially at night, as fog becomes more intense during this time.

If travel is unavoidable, drivers have been instructed to use fog lights, maintain a reasonable distance between vehicles, and slow down.

He added that drivers should adhere to the lane and avoid overtaking to avoid any untoward incident. Police teams are constantly patrolling and monitoring the situation. Citizens have been asked to consult the Motorway Police helpline or social media platforms for the latest situation.