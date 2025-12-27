Railway cop returns Rs3.8m to passenger which he had lost in train

The passenger also released a video message of gratitude, appreciating honesty and professionalism of the Railway Police.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - A Pakistan Railway Police constable returns Rs3.8million to the passenger, which he had lost while travelling on a train, Dunya News reported here on Friday.

Passenger Mohsin Mushtaq was travelling from Karachi to Toba Tek Singh when the train stopped at Hyderabad Railway Station, he alighted at the station for refreshment, leaving his bag containing the cash in the train.

In the meantime, the train left the station, leaving the passenger, who tried his best to catch it, but failed in his attempt.

He then reached the railway police station and informed the duty staff about the incident and the bag he had left in the train. Police contacted the relevant staff of the train, who informed the police that Constable Mohsin Mushtaq found the abandoned bag from the train and handed over it to Rohri Railway Police.

The passenger reached the Rohri Railway Station by Karakoram Express and identified his bag containing Rs3.8million in cash in the presence of a sub-inspector at the Rohri Help Centre.

The police handed over the bag and money to the passenger after counting and verification. The passenger released a video message, thanking the railway police and constable for returning the money.

