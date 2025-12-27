President renews pledge to carry forward Benazir's democratic vision

He pointed out that her repeated return to electoral politics reflected an unshakeable faith in peaceful political struggle and unadulterated democracy.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed the commitment to carrying forward Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s vision of a democratic, inclusive, tolerant, pluralist and forward-looking Pakistan.

In his message on the death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhooriat, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the president said today, the world in general and Pakistanis in particular remember Shaheed-e-Jamhooriat, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“We honour a leader whose life and sacrifice are inseparable from Pakistan’s democratic journey.”

He pointed out that her repeated return to electoral politics reflected an unshakeable faith in peaceful political struggle and unadulterated democracy.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto believed deeply in an inclusive Pakistan. She rejected sectarianism, bigotry and intolerance, and consistently spoke for the protection of minorities. Her vision was of a federation where citizens of all faiths could live with dignity and equal rights.

President Asif Zardari emphasised that she also recognised the importance of engaging with the modern world. During the 1990s, she supported opening Pakistan’s economy, encouraging investment and modern communications. These early steps helped lay the foundation for greater connectivity and economic participation in later years.

“Her courage in the face of extremism remains one of her most enduring legacies. She stood against violence and intolerance and paid the ultimate price for her convictions. Her martyrdom is a reminder that the fight against terrorism is not only about security, but also about ideas, education and respect for diversity,” he added.

For the youth of Pakistan, her life offers a clear lesson. Speak up for justice, organise peacefully and do not surrender hope in the face of adversity. She confronted censorship and repression with resolve, proving that truth cannot be silenced forever.

“As we reflect on this solemn day on her 18th martyrdom anniversary, we must choose unity over division. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto never believed in vindictiveness and vendetta.

She always reminded us that democracy was the best revenge. Her message calls on us to heal political rifts, strengthen democratic institutions and work together for the progress of our motherland,” the president added.