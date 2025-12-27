Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto being remembered on 18th martyrdom day

A public holiday has been declared across Sindh. Strict security arrangements have been made, with deployment of 10,000 police personnel at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The nation is set to observe 18th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Saturday (today), remembering her struggle and sacrifices for democracy and the country.

The first woman prime minister of the entire Muslim World was assassinated in a terrorist attack during a public rally in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was elected as a prime minister of Pakistan twice. She stood like a rock for the supremacy of the Constitution, authority of the Parliament and the peoples’ right.

She gave voice to the voiceless. She pulled farmers, workers and low-income families like a super magnet towards her who remained at the centre of her politics.

Through people-focused initiatives and a clear emphasis on opportunity, she sought to widen access to livelihoods, education, public services and upward social mobility, particularly for the youth.

She rejected sectarianism, bigotry and intolerance, and consistently spoke for the protection of minorities. Her vision was of a federation where citizens of all faiths could live with dignity and equal rights.

Her courage in the face of extremism remains one of her most enduring legacies. She stood against violence and intolerance and paid the ultimate price for her convictions.

Her martyrdom is a reminder that the fight against terrorism is not only about security, but also about ideas, education and respect for diversity.

She always reminded us that democracy was the best revenge. Her message calls on us to heal political rifts, strengthen democratic institutions and work together for the progress of our motherland.

Aseefa Bhutto, the daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, visited the shrines of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and offered Fateha.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar and other leaders visited the shrines of the martyrs.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Zardari will address a public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The arrival of mourners at the martyrdom site of Benazir Bhutto in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi continued, with offering of Fateha.