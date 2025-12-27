Opposition constitutes committee for dialogue with govt

The step has been taken following the negotiation offer from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a few days ago.

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) – The opposition alliance has constituted a committee for talks with the government on national issues.

The step has been taken following the negotiation offer from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a few days ago.

According to sources, the leadership of the opposition alliance, including Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Allama Nasir Abbas, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, will be part of the committee.

No PTI member is included in the committee, whereas PTI Asad Qaiser will represent the party in the opposition alliance.

Sources added that the committee will formally release its agenda and then contact the government for dialogue. Consultations are also underway for the representation of other parties in the negotiation committee.

Earlier, Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the opposition alliance wants to engage in talks with the government on national issues, adding the decision was made after consultations with allied parties.

He stressed that no discussion was underway to replace the chief election commissioner despite the expiry of his employment.

Speaking to a private news channel, TTAP Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the opposition wanted talks with the government on national issues.

“The decision was made after consultations with allied parties,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said, adding the opposition responded positively to the prime minister’s offer for dialogue.

He added that there was no discussion underway to appoint a new chief election commissioner despite the expiry of the incumbent’s term.

Amid the alliance willingness for talks, State Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani said the PTI was offered talks after the Jaffar Express attack, but the former ruling party turned down the offer.

