Allies reach decision to engage in talks with govt on national issues: TTAP

TTAP Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the opposition wanted talks with the government on national issues

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said the opposition alliance wants to engage in talks with the government on national issues, adding the decision was made after consultations with allied parties.

He stressed that no discussion was underway to replace the chief election commissioner despite the expiry of his employment.

Speaking to a private news channel, TTAP Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the opposition wanted talks with the government on national issues.

“The decision was made after consultations with allied parties,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said, adding the opposition responded positively to the prime minister’s offer for dialogue.

He added that there was no discussion underway to appoint a new chief election commissioner despite the expiry of the incumbent’s term.

Amid the alliance willingness for talks, State Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani said the PTI was offered talks after the Jaffar Express attack, but the former ruling party turned down the offer.

Raed More: Barrister Gohar avoids response to PM's dialogue offer

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the opposition sought the restoration of the 1973 Constitution and maintained that the 2018 and 2024 general elections were controversial.

Khokhar added that committees could be formed from both the government and opposition sides to facilitate talks.

Separately, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan was currently facing serious challenges and the economy was under strain.

Calling for the recognition of the people’s right to vote, he said that the country could not progress without free and transparent elections.

Read More: Opp alliance shows willingness to accept PM's talk offer

Qaiser said the opposition had not set conditions but presented an agenda for the talks, which included constitutional supremacy, rule of law and acceptance of the public mandate.

The opposition would first assess the government’s seriousness, he said, emphasising that it was ultimately the government’s responsibility to show flexibility.

He rejected the impression that the opposition was unwilling to talk, saying they had shown magnanimity by presenting an agenda without any preconditions.

Meanwhile, State Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani noted that earlier negotiations led by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq collapsed when the PTI walked out.

Kayani questioned who could vouch for the PTI founder, noting that even an apology for his recent statement would be hard to secure.

The state minister added that not even Khan’s sister could guarantee his stance and warned that any new remarks from him could derail the dialogue process.

The minister warned that the opposition’s efforts would ultimately be undermined by the PTI founder himself, expressing doubts over the sustainability of any talks process.