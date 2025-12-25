Met Department predicts cold, dry weather across Pakistan over next 24 hours

Met Department predicts cold, dry weather across most regions, fog in Punjab and upper Sindh plains, and partly cloudy skies in northern and Balochistan areas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has released its weather report for the next 24 hours.

According to the report, most parts of the country are expected to experience cold and dry weather on Friday, while northern areas may see partly cloudy conditions.

The Met Office said fog is likely during morning and night hours in the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Meanwhile, central and southern districts of Balochistan are expected to remain partly cloudy.

The report added that most parts of the country remained cold and dry over the past day, while northern regions experienced severe cold.

Recorded minimum temperatures included Leh at minus 10°C, Astore at minus 6°C, Gupis at minus 5°C, and Skardu, Hunza and Qalat at minus 4°C. Kalam, Gilgit, Quetta and Dir recorded minus 3°C.