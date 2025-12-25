Election Commission postpones local bodies elections in Quetta

The Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed Quetta’s local body elections, originally scheduled for December 28, following a Supreme Court stay order

ISLAMABAD — The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed local bodies elections in Quetta, which were scheduled for December 28.

The move comes after the Federal Shariat Court suspended the elections, citing legal concerns.

According to the ECP notification, the polls are postponed until further orders, following a Supreme Court directive.

Earlier, the Federal Shariat Court issued notices to Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, the ECP, and other concerned parties, seeking written replies.

The court has also deferred the hearing to the third week of January 2026, keeping the previous schedule and the Balochistan High Court’s decision on hold.

Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan questioned the point of holding elections if they might later be declared void.

Justice Amir Farooq warned that ignoring legal procedures could lead to confusion and disorder, emphasizing the importance of following the law to keep things on the straight and narrow.

The postponement adds uncertainty to Quetta’s local political scene as voters and parties wait for a new election schedule.