901 cadets graduate in Northern Light Infantry's passing-out parade at Bunji

The Northern Light Infantry celebrates the graduation of 901 cadets at Bunji.

BUNJI, Gilgit-Baltistan (Dunya News) – The passing-out parade of the twenty-first batch of the Northern Light Infantry (NLI) was held at the NLI Centre in Bunji, District Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

A total of 901 cadets successfully completed their rigorous military training.

The chief guest of the ceremony was the Force Commander of Northern Areas, who congratulated the graduating cadets and their parents. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the historic courage of Gilgit Scouts, Northern Scouts, and Karakoram Scouts, stating that their deeds have written eternal tales of bravery.

The Force Commander remarked that NLI soldiers have set unmatched examples of valour, from the snow-covered peaks of Siachen to the battlefronts of Kargil. He further acknowledged the sacrifices of NLI personnel in the ongoing fight against terrorism, emphasising their dedication to national security.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of awards to cadets who demonstrated outstanding performance throughout their training, recognising their exceptional commitment and discipline.