Pakistan to send 5-member Senate delegation to United States

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic engagement by deciding to send a five-member delegation of senators to the United States on an American invitation.

The Senate Secretariat has issued a notification nominating senators for the visit. The high-level delegation will tour the United States from January 20 to January 25, 2026.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedul Khan will lead the delegation, which includes Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Senator Ameer Waliuddin Chishti, Senator Khalil Tahir and Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan.

Additional Secretary Senate Rabia Anwar will accompany the delegation as the accompanying officer. According to the proposed schedule, meetings with key members of the US Congress are planned, including Congressman Ron Estes.

Discussions are expected to focus on Pakistan–US relations, regional developments and bilateral issues.