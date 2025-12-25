Sindh government announces Bhutto STEM Scholarship for Oxford University

The Sindh government has unveiled the Bhutto STEM Scholarship under the College Education Department, offering talented students a golden ticket to pursue higher studies at Oxford University

The initiative comes under the College Education Department and follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The scholarship will be open to graduate, master’s, MPhil, and PhD students. Candidates must meet merit criteria, demonstrate proficiency in English, and hold a Sindh domicile and CNIC.

Shortlisted candidates will go through an interview process, after which the final selection will be made. Officials said the scholarship aims to give talented students a leg up on the global stage and open doors to world-class education.

Education experts welcomed the move, calling it a step in the right direction for promoting STEM education in Pakistan.

“This scholarship is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to gain exposure at one of the world’s top universities,” said an official from the College Education Department.

The Bhutto STEM Scholarship reflects the Sindh government’s commitment to supporting education and leaving no stone unturned in providing opportunities for deserving students.

