Field Marshal Asim Munir joins Christmas prayers, cites Quaid's vision on minorities' rights

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday attended the Christmas celebrations at Christ Church in Rawalpindi, joining the Christian community in commemorating the joyous occasion, said ISPR.

He extended heartfelt Christmas greetings and best wishes for peace, harmony and prosperity to the community.

Paying tribute to founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Field Marshal highlighted the Quaid's vision of equality, freedom and religious tolerance, emphasising the protection of minorities' rights as a cornerstone of Pakistan's ideology.

Rawalpindi, 25 December, 2025



Interacting with the congregation, the top military commander highlighted the enduring contributions of Pakistani Christians to national development and security, including their proud and distinguished service in the Pakistan Armed Forces across generations.

He also stressed upon the importance of interfaith harmony, mutual respect and unity, stating that Pakistan's strength lies in its diversity, equal opportunities and shared constitutional values beyond religion, ethnicity, caste and creed.

Gen Asim reaffirmed Pakistan Armed Forces' commitment to upholding the dignity, security and equal rights of all citizens, as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. The Christian community leaders expressed gratitude for the Field Marshal’s visit, acknowledging Pakistan Armed Forces’ role for protection of homeland, inclusivity, religious harmony, and national unity in Pakistan.