Pakistan regains global spotlight in 2025: US magazine

According to The Diplomat, Pakistan re-emerged as a focal point of international attention in 2025 after several years.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Leading US publication The Diplomat has described 2025 as a pivotal year for Pakistan, marking a strategic comeback, renewed military confidence, and a significant improvement in the country’s global standing.

According to The Diplomat, Pakistan re-emerged as a focal point of international attention in 2025 after several years, driven largely by decisive military leadership and a clear state narrative against extremism.

The magazine noted that Pakistan’s military leadership delivered an unambiguous message that the authority to declare jihad rests solely with the state, not with any group.

The Diplomat report highlighted that Pakistan’s armed forces played a key role in safeguarding national interests and also maintaining internal discipline. Military engagements with India in May 2025 drew widespread global attention, with The Diplomat stating that Pakistan’s response clarified the regional military balance.

Despite limited resources, Pakistan demonstrated effective deterrence, enhancing its strategic credibility and restoring international confidence in its defense posture, The Diplomat report read.

The publication further noted that Pakistan’s military performance became a key topic in global defense discussions, with analysts acknowledging the professionalism and operational effectiveness of its armed forces. Pakistan’s successful handling of internal and external challenges positioned it once again at the center of international military debates.

Another American magazine, Foreign Policy, writing about former US President Donald Trump’s new foreign policy strategy, included Pakistan in the category of "winners" while India was put into the category of "losers."

According to the magazine, a subtle but significant strategic re-entry on the part of Pakistan happened in Washington during Trump’s second tenure, leading to a noticeable amelioration of US-Pakistan relations.

Read also: Army's top brass reaffirms decisive action against Indian-sponsored terrorists



According to Foreign Policy, Pakistan was able to attain a degree of trust and direct access with Washington that some of America’s closest allies found difficult to attain. Its contribution to the arrest of one of the world’s most wanted terrorism masterminds was one of Pakistan’s greatest successes at this time and later enhanced its reputation as a reliable partner against terrorism.

The report highlighted Pakistan’s more practical approach under the ‘transactional’ foreign policy approach initiated by President Donald Trump, including talks on trade, sharing expertise on critical minerals, as well as collaborating on cryptocurrencies.

The military authorities in Pakistan, especially Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, were termed an important element in their efforts to improve their relations. The strong personal relations between Trump and the military authorities in Pakistan improved the image of the Pakistani government in the eyes of the United States, Foreign Policy read.

On the contrary, the magazine observed that “relations between the US and India were at their lowest point in two decades.”

Both publications stated that for Pakistan, the year 2025 offers a historic chance to capitalize on new-found international trust and translate strategic advances into sustainable economic and political stability.

