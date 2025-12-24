Army's top brass reaffirms decisive action against Indian-sponsored terrorists

The forum offered fateha for the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and innocent civilians who lost their lives in recent terrorist incidents

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday presided over the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum offered fateha for the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and innocent civilians who lost their lives in recent terrorist incidents while defending the country against foreign-sponsored terrorism.

Paying rich tribute to the courage, professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan armed forces, the COAS appreciated their resolute conduct in sustained, intelligence-based counterterrorism operations across the country over recent months. He highlighted that, due to the combined efforts of the government, the military and the steadfast support of the people, Pakistan is steadily moving towards stability, greater opportunities and enhanced global respect.

The conference undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment, with particular emphasis on evolving threats and operational preparedness. The participants reaffirmed that all terrorists operating under Indian sponsorship, along with their facilitators and abettors, would be dealt with decisively and without exception.

The forum categorically rejected any nexus between terrorism, crime and vested political interests, and resolved that no malicious political or other interests aimed at undermining national unity, security and stability would be tolerated. It also reaffirmed that no attempt to create divisions between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan would be allowed.

The participants appreciated the Balochistan Special Development Initiatives focused on local empowerment and social engagement to address governance-related challenges linked to terrorism, and stressed the need for similar public-centric initiatives elsewhere in line with the National Action Plan to ensure lasting peace and stability.

The forum reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance on the Palestine issue, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, and a credible pathway towards Palestinian statehood.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, training, physical fitness, technological innovation and battlefield adaptability. He expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Army’s ability to effectively counter the full spectrum of threats—ranging from conventional and sub-conventional to hybrid and asymmetric—while safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

