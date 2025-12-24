Mohsin Naqvi hails NDMA's integrated approach for disaster risk reduction

The minister also suggested the inclusion of disaster preparedness in civil defense and chalking out joint strategy of courses through Civil Defense Academy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has appreciated NDMA's integrated approach to disaster risk reduction and its focus on innovation, inter-agency coordination, and evidence-based planning.

He expressed his commendation, while visiting NDMA's headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday, where he was given a detailed briefing.

The minister also suggested the inclusion of disaster preparedness in civil defense and chalking out joint strategy of courses through Civil Defense Academy.

NDMA issues smog alert in several parts of Pakistan

He reiterated the capital disaster management regime under the supervision of NDMA.

The minister also visited NDMA's Centre of Excellence for Climate Change and Disaster Management, reviewing its role in training, research, and capacity development.