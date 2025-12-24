Pakistan taught India a lesson it will never forget: PM Shehbaz

He said the time has come to work hard to make Pakistan a great nation.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan armed forces have taught India a lesson that it will never forget.

Addressing a laptop distribution ceremony among students in Muzaffarabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that during the war in May, the people of Azad Kashmir were also praying for the success of Pakistan’s armed forces. He added that brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir are making sacrifices, and the day is not far when Kashmir will become part of Pakistan and occupied Kashmir will be freed.

He questioned that if giving laptops were a form of bribery, would today’s youth have been able to become doctors and engineers? He emphasized that not a single laptop has ever been distributed on the basis of favoritism, but always on merit. He said the time has come to work hard to make Pakistan a great nation.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, said that laptops are a means of connectivity for the younger generation and that youth must play a positive role. He added that people should benefit from the prime minister’s initiative.

