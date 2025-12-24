Punjab CM meets Sikh of America delegation, reaffirms minority rights and interfaith harmony

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met a Sikh of America delegation, highlighting minority rights, Sikh heritage protection, religious tourism, and Pakistan’s commitment to peace and interfaith harmon

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a seven-member delegation of Sikh of America led by founder chairman Chund Hoke, with discussions held in Punjabi.

The delegation praised the Punjab government’s public welfare initiatives, protection of minority rights, implementation of the Sikh Marriage Act, peaceful Christmas celebrations, revival of the Punjabi language and installation of Punjabi signboards.

Maryam Nawaz welcomed the delegation, thanked the global Sikh community for its affection for Punjab and Pakistan, and highlighted the deep emotional bond of Sikhs with their sacred sites. She said Kartarpur represents Pakistan’s message of peace and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving Sikh heritage, including restoration of 56 historic gurdwaras.

The chief minister outlined welfare initiatives such as the minority card programme, security and facilitation for Sikh pilgrims, and efforts to promote religious tourism. She reiterated Pakistan’s vision of peace, harmony and interfaith coexistence, assuring that the safety and comfort of Sikh visitors remains a top priority.