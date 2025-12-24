Public holiday announced in Islamabad on Dec 26

In-focus

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The local administration has announced a public holiday on December 26 due to the arrival of high-level foreign dignitaries in the federal capital.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the administration.

According to the notification, this holiday will not apply to the ICT administration, the CDA, the police, or government hospitals, while all other public and private institutions will remain closed.

