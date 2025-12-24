PM approves separate secretariat for national energy plan, aims to ease electricity for industry and households

PM Shahbaz Sharif approved a separate secretariat for the national energy plan to ensure coordinated policy and affordable electricity for industries and households.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given the green light to establish a separate secretariat for the Comprehensive National Energy Plan (CNEP) to streamline energy policy and ensure smooth coordination among federal ministries and provincial governments.

Chairing a review meeting based on recommendations from the cabinet’s sub-committee on energy, the PM said all relevant ministries and provinces must work hand in hand to present a practical and actionable energy strategy.

The meeting also approved the framework guidelines for the auction of wheeling charges, while emphasizing the priority of providing affordable electricity to industries and convenient supply to households.

Shahbaz Sharif stressed that the plan must integrate input from the Ministry of Climate Change, Finance, Industrial Production, and Petroleum. He also directed that the privatization of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) be carried out effectively and without delay.

Officials briefed that preliminary consultations with all ministries are underway, and recent reforms in the electricity transmission system have already shown improvements. Federal ministers, chief secretaries of provinces, and other senior officials attended the meeting.



