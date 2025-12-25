Eight Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Kalat IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to continuing their relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan security forces have killed eight Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kalat district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to ISPR statement, the operation was conducted on December 24 following credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists affiliated with Fitna al Hindustan operating in the region. Security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ hideout, leading to an intense exchange of fire.

“As a result of the operation, eight Indian-sponsored terrorists were neutralized,” the military’s media wing said. A cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the site. The terrorists were reportedly involved in multiple acts of terrorism in the area, targeting both security personnel and civilians.

ISPR added that sanitisation operations are currently underway in the surrounding areas to eliminate any remaining militants and ensure the region is cleared of hostile elements.

The statement reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to continue their relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam.”

ISPR stressed that the nation’s armed forces will continue operations at full pace to eradicate the menace of externally supported terrorism from Pakistan, ensuring peace and security across the country.

