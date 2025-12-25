Sindh CM says Pakistan defeated India both militarily, diplomatically

He said that the Muslim world must unite to defeat hostile forces

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that India was overconfident about its strong relations with the world.

Talking to the media after visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam along with the Sindh governor and cabinet members, the chief minister said that Pakistan defeated India not only on the battlefield but also on the diplomatic front, successfully countering Indian propaganda at the global level.

He said that the Muslim world must unite to defeat hostile forces, adding that unity among all Pakistanis is essential for the country’s progress. He expressed confidence that after the successes of 2025, Pakistan will move into further achievements in 2026.

CM Shah further said that the privatization of the national airline is a positive step, stressing that the rights and job security of airline employees must be protected. He added that a technology park is being established at NED University in Karachi, and work has also begun on the Treatment Plant-IV project.

Earlier, the Sindh chief minister laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan and offered prayers. He also recorded his remarks in the visitors’ book on the occasion.

