KP CM says Quaid-e-Azam's vision remains relevant to today's national challenges

Sohail Afridi said that Imran Khan linked the ideology of Pakistan with the practical concept of a welfare state

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – On the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that Quaid-e-Azam’s ideas continue to provide complete guidance in the context of today’s national challenges.

In his message, the chief minister said that Faith, Unity, and Discipline are not merely slogans but the foundation of an effective and just system of governance. He added that the ideology of Pakistan calls for a state based on justice, self-respect, and public welfare.

Sohail Afridi said that Imran Khan linked the ideology of Pakistan with the practical concept of a welfare state, and that his politics revolve around Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of the state and national sovereignty. He emphasized that safeguarding Pakistan’s ideological foundations is the guarantee of national stability.

Referring to what he described as India’s extremist mindset, the chief minister said it has proven that the creation of Pakistan was an inevitable historical decision. He added that the oppression of minorities, especially Muslims, in India remains an open question for the global conscience.

The chief minister further stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is practically incorporating Quaid-e-Azam’s principles into governance, with transparency, merit, and public welfare given top priority. He stressed that no state can be strong without the rule of law, merit, and social justice.

