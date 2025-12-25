PTA makes SIM registration in user's own name mandatory

The PTA urged consumers to ensure that all their SIMs and telecom connections are registered under their own identity.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has made it mandatory for all mobile SIM cards to be registered in the name of the actual user, declaring the use of SIMs registered under someone else’s name illegal.

In an official statement, the PTA urged consumers to ensure that all their SIMs and telecom connections are registered under their own identity. The authority warned that using a SIM registered in another person’s name violates telecom regulations and may result in legal action.

According to the PTA, the registered user will be held fully responsible for any misuse of a SIM card. This includes responsibility for calls, messages, and data usage carried out through the registered number. The authority emphasized that users are accountable for ensuring lawful use of their telecom connections.

The PTA also stated that compliance with telecom rules related to communication and data usage is mandatory. Any violation of these regulations could lead to penalties, SIM suspension, or further legal proceedings.

The move is part of PTA’s broader efforts to curb illegal SIM usage, enhance national security, and prevent cybercrime and financial fraud. Consumers have been advised to immediately verify their SIM registration status and regularize any unregistered or improperly registered connections.

