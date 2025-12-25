Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary, extends Christmas greetings to Christian community

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Quaid-e-Azam united Muslims on a single platform and turned the dream of an independent Muslim state into reality

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the life of Quaid-e-Azam was a shining example of supremacy of law and truthfulness.

While paying glowing tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his birth anniversary, Mohsin Naqvi said that Quaid-e-Azam changed the course of history through principled leadership, honesty, and an unmatched struggle.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s life was a clear reflection of respect for the rule of law and integrity. He saluted Quaid-e-Azam’s historic struggle for the political, social, and economic rights of the Muslims of the subcontinent. Through extraordinary hard work and unwavering determination, Quaid-e-Azam transformed the struggle for Pakistan into a well-organized mass movement.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Quaid-e-Azam united Muslims on a single platform and turned the dream of an independent Muslim state into reality. He said that Quaid-e-Azam presented a clear vision of a state founded on law, equality, and religious freedom.

He further said that Quaid-e-Azam strongly emphasized the protection of minority rights. Thanks to Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistanis today breathe freely in an independent homeland, a debt that can never be repaid. Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles teach that the path to progress lies through honesty, self-accountability, and national unity.

The federal minister added that today they renew the pledge to make Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of Faith, Unity, and Discipline the core of their lives. He said that sustainable development and prosperity can only be achieved by following Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles.

Christmas greetings to the Christian community

Separately, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion.

He said that the government fully shares in the happiness of the Christian community on Christmas, describing it as a reminder of love, sacrifice, brotherhood, and peace. He noted that Hazrat Isa (Jesus Christ), peace be upon him, preached the highest values of tolerance, respect for humanity, and compassion.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the teachings of Hazrat Isa (A.S.) were meant for all of humanity, not just one group. He emphasized that the Christian community has the full right to celebrate its religious and cultural traditions with complete freedom and enthusiasm. He acknowledged the community’s proud and unforgettable role in education, health, defense, social services, and national development.

He added that Pakistan’s Christian community has always promoted respect for the law and national unity, and has demonstrated loyalty, sacrifice, and service to the country in every difficult time. Protecting the rights of minorities is a duty, he said, and the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of minority rights.

The federal minister concluded by stating that promoting religious harmony and mutual respect is the foundation of a strong and developed Pakistan, reaffirming the commitment that followers of all religions in Pakistan will be provided equal dignity, security, and opportunities.