ISPR releases new patriotic song 'Paigham-e-Quaid' on Quaid-e-Azam Day

(Dunya News) - On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a new patriotic anthem titled “Paigham-e-Quaid”, paying tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The newly released song reflects the vision, teachings, and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, while highlighting the historic struggle and sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan. The anthem underscores national resilience, unity, and determination in the face of challenges, reaffirming the country’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and ideals.

According to ISPR, the song beautifully portrays Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles and his unwavering commitment to justice, faith, and discipline. Through meaningful lyrics and stirring visuals, “Paigham-e-Quaid” seeks to revive the founding father’s message and inspire the nation to follow his path.

Released on December 25, the anthem symbolizes the deep love and respect of the Pakistani nation for the Father of the Nation. It also reflects a collective pledge to build a secure, dignified, and prosperous future for Pakistan in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision.

