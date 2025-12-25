President Zardari returns after wrapping up Iraq tour

Dr Hussein al-Issawi, Chairman of the Najaf Provincial Council, saw the president off at the airport, according to a press release issued by the President House.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan after wrapping up an official visit to Iraq.

Dr Hussein al-Issawi, Chairman of the Najaf Provincial Council, saw the president off at the airport, according to a press release issued by the President House.

During the visit, President Zardari held meetings with the President and the Prime Minister of Iraq, focusing on matters of mutual interest.

The president also met the Governors of Najaf and Karbala, during which discussions were held on strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing mutual ties.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid visits to sacred places in Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala, where he offered prayers and expressed deep reverence.

He visited the shrines of Imam Hussain (RA) and Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali (RA) in Karbala.

Accompanied by Governor Dr Nsayif Jassim Al-Khatabi, he offered prayers and prayed for peace, unity and security of the Muslim Ummah.

The president visited Kufa as well and offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Kufa. He also paid respects at the house attributed to Hazrat Ali Razi Allah-o-Talaa Anho in Kufa.

